Perry confirmed as energy secretary
by
Posted on Thursday, March 2, 2017, at 4:06 pm
The Senate voted 62-37 to confirm former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as energy secretary. Perry, who pledged during his presidential campaign to eliminate the department, has repeatedly promised to advocate for the agency and to protect the nation’s nuclear stockpile. He said he plans work to develop American energy in all forms, including renewable sources such as wind and solar power.
