Overnight fire blazes in Raleigh, N.C.

Firefighters worked through the night to extinguish a fire that engulfed an apartment building under construction in Raleigh, N.C., and damaged nearby buildings. One firefighter was hurt by falling glass, but no other injuries were reported. Spreading flames caused a construction crane to collapse, and a resident reported hearing cars exploding in a parking deck. About 130 firefighters worked to contain the blaze, which one witness described as a “towering inferno.” Officials have not determined what started it. The fire damaged six floors of a nearby apartment complex and 17 floors of another building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.