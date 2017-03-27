Nunes refuses to resign from House Intelligence Committee

House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., brushed aside calls for him to resign from the powerful committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties to President Donald Trump’s advisers. Democrats on the committee are outraged that Nunes viewed intelligence reports that included incidental surveillance on Trump team members and briefed the president before sharing the information with them. Nunes also held a press conference to talk about what he’d learned. Although the reports don’t back Trump’s claim that President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap on the phones at Trump Tower, they do allegedly show intelligence officials did not expunge the names of Trump team members from their reports as they should have done. They also indicate members of the Obama White House had information on the Trump transition they would not otherwise have had. Nunes has said intelligence officials will provide the reports he viewed to the entire committee before the end of this week.