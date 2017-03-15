Noteworthy recent albums

Windy City

Alison Krauss

Twenty-one years ago, Krauss released Now That I’ve Found You: A Collection and showed anti-country/bluegrass snobs what they’d been missing. Now, she does the same for the generation that has come along in the meantime, applying her exquisite soprano to 10 country-bluegrass classics, several of which even nonsnobs might not know. The uniform exquisiteness does begin to cloy after a while. It does not, however, blunt the impact of hearing Krauss uncover forlorn glories in Brenda Lee’s “All Alone Am I” and “Losing You.”