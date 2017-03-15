Noteworthy recent albums

Alive in the Studio
Paul Lustig Dunkel
Dunkel’s lovely flute-and-piano transcription of Shostakovich’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in D Minor would be a highlight on most albums. Here, it’s a 24-minute opening act. The highlights of what follows include Dunkel’s Quatre Visions Pour Quatre Flutistes, a ballet for butterflies if ever there was one, and Tony Moreno’s Episodes for Flute and Percussion, in which flute and drums call, respond, and achieve lyrical rapprochement. It climaxes with a drum solo that will have Carl Palmer fans sitting up and taking notice.