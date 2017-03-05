North Korean missile test raises international alarms

North Korea launched four missiles this morning in a show of growing military might that has officials in Japan, China, Russia, and the United States worried over what the country’s unpredictable dictator might do next. The missiles launched from North Korea’s west coast and flew about 600 miles before splashing into the sea 200 miles from the Japanese coastline. South Korean intelligence officials initially claimed at least one of the rockets was an intercontinental ballistic missile with the capability of reaching the U.S. West Coast. U.S. analysts disputed that assessment, while admitting it’s just a matter of time before North Korea has such a weapon in its arsenal. The launch coincides with annual joint military exercises between the South Korean and U.S. militaries, which are scheduled to continue into April. This week also marks the start of China’s National People’s Congress. Relations between North Korea and China have become more strained lately, and last month Beijing announced it would no longer buy coal from Pyongyang, cutting off the country’s biggest economic engine.