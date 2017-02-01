New threats target Jewish community centers

Four days after Missouri police arrested a man for bomb threats against Jewish centers across the country, New York police are investigating a new round of threats. Anonymous phone calls and emails targeted the Anti-Defamation League and several Jewish community centers overnight and early this morning. The rash of threats started in early January and include Jewish organizations in 36 states. Several locations have also suffered vandalism, including a Jewish cemetery in Missouri. Apparent vandalism at a predominantly Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn turned out to be long-term neglect and lack of maintenance, investigators announced Friday. But the ongoing threat of violence is real, and police have encouraged community centers to increase security in response. The Missouri man arrested last week, Juan Thompson, is accused of making his threats in an attempt to frame an ex-girlfriend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.