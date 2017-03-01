New baby? Just relax

Sitting in her high chair at lunch, 1-year-old Christie was inconsolable. Though her dad brought her various foods and toys, the baby persistently fussed and cried, with tears sliding down her rotund cheeks.

“Sorry, she’s really tired,” apologized Christie’s mom, Agnes Kong, as she boiled dumplings and cajoled her elder daughter, Abigail, 3, to eat the food on her plate. In the family’s living room, the girls’ toys were strewn on the floor, yet the room seemed oddly empty: Besides the exhausting daily routine of keeping two small children washed, fed, and entertained, the Kongs are packing up their small apartment in preparation to move.

This is not how Agnes Kong spent her first four weeks after Abigail’s and Christie’s births. Instead, she followed an old Chinese custom meant to prepare women for the stresses of motherhood: She stayed in bed.

In a practice that might seem perplexing (or wonderful) to Western mothers, Kong and other women in Taiwan and China spend an entire month after childbirth mostly in bed, eating specific foods and following a series of traditional rules. The purpose of the practice, called zuo yuezi (“sitting the month”), is to give mothers a chance to fully recuperate from nine months of pregnancy and childbirth by using Chinese medicinal practices to bring balance to the body. Postpartum confinement dates back to first-century China and remains popular today with some modern adjustments: While traditionally the mother-in-law takes care of the new mother and baby, now women can hire “yuezi nannies,” have food delivered to their door, or even stay at a resort-like yuezi center.

Some rules of zuo yuezi seem draconian: Mothers may not go outside, wash their hair, take showers, drink cold water, pick up heavy items (including their children), or use air conditioning. The belief is that after childbirth a woman is in a weakened state, and any chill or gust of wind could get her sick. Mothers must also follow a strict diet. According to traditional Chinese medicine, during childbirth the mother’s body loses blood containing the “chi” life force, so the body is rendered cold (yin). To keep illness at bay, she must eat foods that are hot (yang), such as ginger, chicken, various soups, and teas. Research on zuo yuezi has mixed results—while some studies have shown the long recovery time promotes mothers’ health, others have linked the inactivity to cardiovascular problems and postpartum depression.

Still, for 31-year-old Kong, there was no question whether she would adhere to the practice. “Every mother tells you that you need to zuo yuezi,” she said. “If you don’t do it right, then you’ll have aches and pains.” After the births of both of her daughters, Kong stayed in a hospital a few days, then came home to a yuezi nanny who spent eight hours a day caring for her and her newborn. The nanny cooked meals for the family, cleaned the apartment, and changed the baby’s diaper.