Melodrama at the zoo

The Zookeeper’s Wife (in theaters March 31) begins delightfully, as Warsaw zookeeper Antonina Zabinski (Jessica Chastain) hops on her bicycle for her morning rounds at the zoo in 1939. A baby camel sprints behind her as she tours the zoo. Antonina moves comfortably and lovingly close to animals that could bite her head off.

Soon delight turns to terror, as German planes drop bombs on Warsaw, destroying the zoo. The bombs falling on the zoo is one of this movie’s best and scariest scenes, giving a new angle to World War II violence: The typically intimidating tiger runs scared from the sound of bombs, zebras are torn apart, and cubs are separated from parents.

Of course the violence to the animals is a prelude to the Nazi treatment of Jews as animals. The movie is inspired by the incredible true story of Jan and Antonina Zabinski, Warsaw zookeepers who hid 300 Jews in their zoo over the course of the Nazi occupation. The Germans found and killed only two of those 300.

The movie's cinematography is lovely, as is the acting ensemble. But heavy-handed, fictionalized subplots added to this historical story are so unnecessary they are galling. The Holocaust needs no added melodrama.