Melodrama at the zoo

The movie earns a hard PG-13 rating, with violence, intimate sexual scenes between the husband and wife, brief nudity, a sexual assault, and an implied gang rape of a young girl off-screen. Some of those moments are important to the story, but most serve little purpose except to reduce the potential audience for this film.
The audience has few opportunities to catch a breath amid the relentless drama. Antonina has a lovely signature move of playing the piano at night to signal to the Jews in the basement that it is safe to emerge. The audience needs more slow moments with the piano.
The most over-the-top decision by the filmmakers was to turn Nazi zookeeper Lutz Heck—who already offers plenty in the villain department—into a sexual aggressor. Heck was a friend of the Zabinskis before the war, but after the German invasion he becomes a frenemy. He kills all the Zabinskis' surviving animals except a few precious breeds he agrees to take to Germany for “safekeeping.”
Throughout the movie Heck is sexually threatening to Antonina, culminating in one disturbing scene. Heck was a real person, and I can find nothing historically to support this characterization of him. Diane Ackerman’s book on which the movie is based refers to Heck as being “sweet” on Antonina—nothing beyond that.
The real Antonina had enough drama at the zoo to serve a film. The added subplot of her as a victim of Heck’s advances overwhelms the stories of the Jews—the movie’s worst offense. The plain history is powerful enough, and The Zookeeper’s Wife should have stuck to it.