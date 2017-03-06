Marines rocked by nude photo-sharing scandal

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has launched an investigation into an online cache of photographs showing female Marines in the nude. The photos, provided by fellow Marines, include both veterans and those currently serving and appear to come from a variety of sources, including stalking and hacking. The photos appeared on a closed Facebook group for male Marines and included details about the women that would make them easy to find and identify. The Facebook posts, visible to thousands of men, included links to more images on Google Drive. Two men have been punished so far for their role in the photo-sharing scheme: the Marine veteran who first posted a link to the Google Drive images and a current service member who secretly photographed a woman picking up gear at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The veteran who broke the story, War Horse news site founder Thomas Brennan, has endured threats against himself and his family.