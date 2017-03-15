Feb. 18 | As a millennial, I saw Donald Trump’s nomination as a betrayal of everything I had been taught growing up. I naïvely believed that the older generation really was shocked and offended by Trump, but his election showed that morality does not really matter. —JOHN KLOOSTERMAN on wng.org

I believe millennials prefer to look to the character of their leaders rather than analyze their positions. As a baby boomer I was eager to get rid of Barack Obama and so voted for Trump, who has many bad traits but recognizes the falsehood of liberalism. —DONALD WOOLERY / Rockford, Ill.

People often become more practical as they mature, and I think this explains the divide you’ve described so well. Christians now have an opportunity to discuss the issues in a way that we all can grow in maturity. —DICK FRIEDRICH on wng.org

A major factor in the divide: our educational system, which has, from grade school to grad school, transitioned from educating to indoctrinating. We are now at a tipping point, as demonstrated daily in the news of protests and riots. —DAVE LOWE / Dana Point, Calif.

Did I miss something? This article shared lots of interesting things about the perspectives of females under and over 35, but nothing about male views of the general election. —NORM PARKER / Dallas, Texas

Many of us once were where a lot of our younger friends are now, but we discovered that those political and social postures simply don’t stand the tests of time and truth. Yes, it was a poor choice last November, but none of us wanted the alternative. —JOHN KENNEDY / Philadelphia, Pa.

Feb. 18 | What a clear summation of the motives behind the inconsistent, illogical, filthy, chaotic marches that followed the inauguration: that those without God will seek to satisfy their thirst “for transcendence by belonging to a Cause.” The result? Great delusion. —LARRY SWINDELL / Kingsport, Tenn.

This column and “No home here” (Feb. 4) concerned me. I know many people who attended the D.C. Women’s March, and not a single one fits Andrée Seu Peterson’s characterization, one that seemed based in assumptions and generalizations. —KATHRYN THOMPSON / Stevens, Pa.

I thought at first Peterson might be overreacting, but at a pro-life protest in front of a Planned Parenthood office we faced rudeness, anger, and hatred from a raucous crowd and its crude signs. —MARY WORST / Wyoming, Mich.

All of the rage, hate, name-calling, and blind allegiance to issues they do not understand not only thwarts any chance of a logical or principled dialogue but masks any legitimate grievances that arise. —GREGORY SAMSON / Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Maybe instead of labeling the entire group as godless, we could care about them as people and acknowledge a lot of pain underneath the anger. The church is losing its moral authority as it fawns over a man who has no respect for marriage or for women and who brutalizes his critics. —ELIZABETH COLE on wng.org

Peterson asks what “deep mystery might band this vulgar street movement together and make its members thick as thieves?” Scripture answers that it is the spirit that works in the children of disobedience, the spirit of anti-Christ. —BOB HARRELSON / Edneyville, N.C.

Feb. 18 | Islam is a monstrous deception, and fellow Arabs in the Gulf states fund the very conflicts the refugees are fleeing and then slam their borders shut. The result is that these people flood neighboring countries, destabilize borders, and strain relations. I’m fine with the president’s policy and hope our friends in Europe follow suit. —ROBERT FUENTES on wng.org

It’s troubling that some claim to have a heart for refugees but don’t want them to come here. My grandparents’ generation used the same excuse for turning away ships full of Jewish refugees from Hitler’s Holocaust. If they cannot find a haven in the land of opportunity, where can they go? —WAYNE ASBURY on wng.org

Feb. 18 | I was glad to know of Obama’s personal commitment to fatherhood but bewildered at its absence from his policy. Will we ever see the likes of a gracious, winsome, conservative president like Reagan again? I fear not. —BERRY STUBBS / Charlotte, N.C.

The list of Obama’s lies and anti-Christian policies boggles the mind, yet you lament the loss of his “grace” and “good manners.” Surely there is a disconnect here. —BRIAN CAGE / Shawnee, Kan.

Feb. 18 | The article on the National Museum of African American History and Culture rightly noted its lamentable omission of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas but made no mention of the museum’s cover-up of the African-American community’s history of high abortion rates. That self-inflicted atrocity has claimed more than 20 million lives since 1973, far more killings than died from slavery, Jim Crow, or excessive police force. —GREGG CUNNINGHAM / Lake Forest, Calif.

Feb. 18 | That Open Doors reports only verified cases of martyrdom boosts my appreciation for that ministry. I wish more of us held ourselves and our organizations to a high standard of honesty in our communications and statistics. —STEVE ARNOLD on wng.org

Jan. 21 | I laud your effort to wake people up. It made me cry. I have spent three or four days per week since 2012 protesting abortion in the cold, the heat, the rain, and the wind. I can bear those who spit at me or scream vile things; what is difficult is how few people stand with me. Where are God’s people? —DELIA THIBODEAU / Silver Creek, Ga.

Correction

Darrell Yoder is a program director for Christian Aid Ministries (CAM), an Ohio-based nonprofit (“Iraq’s grisly liberation,” March 18, 2017).

More letters, emails, and comments we didn't have space for in the print edition: