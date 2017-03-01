Let the Brexit begin

It’s official: The United Kingdom has triggered Article 50, beginning the process of its withdrawal from the European Union. After taking a hardline stance against Britain following last year’s Brexit referendum, European leaders sounded a more conciliatory note today, urging negotiators to craft a deal that benefits all of them. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said the divorce proceedings should be guided by the motto, “Let’s stay friends,” insisting that the U.K. and its European neighbors need each other: “We should do everything to nurture good and friendly relations with London in the future.” European Union President Donald Tusk also expressed sorrow over the Brexit process: “We already miss you.” But Tusk and his negotiators plan to drive a hard bargain that protects financial interests of the bloc’s 27 member states. Later today, the European Parliament will introduce a resolution preventing British Prime Minister Theresa May from negotiating trade deals with individual European countries until after the Brexit process is complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.