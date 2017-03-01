Judge settles Trump University lawsuits

Dissatisfied Trump University students will get most of their money back, thanks to a U.S. District judge approving a $25 million settlement deal Friday. President Donald Trump created Trump University in 2005 to teach real estate and investing techniques. A “membership” to the school cost $10,000, with the most expensive class costing $35,000. With the settlement now approved, most of the nearly 3,700 who sued Trump University as a fraudulent education program are eligible to receive 90 percent of their money back. Trump agreed to the settlement last year—just 10 days before the presidential election in November—but the agreement still needed a court review and a judge’s approval. Judge Gonzalo Curiel called the settlement fair and reasonable. Trump faced backlash last year for criticizing Curiel as the judge reviewed the lawsuits. He said Curiel could not judge his case fairly because of his Mexican heritage.