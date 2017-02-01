Judge rules in favor of travel ban

A federal judge in Virginia upheld President Donald Trump’s executive action on immigration today. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga said the order, which temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and blocks new visa holders from six countries where terrorists operate, falls within the president’s authority. Trenga wrote the court’s role was not to determine whether the executive order “is wise, necessary, under- or over-inclusive, or even fair.” His ruling contradicts those of judges in Hawaii and Maryland who blocked the order from taking effect earlier this month. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which brought the suit, said it plans to appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.