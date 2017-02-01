Jilted ex-boyfriend behind JCC threats

The FBI arrested a St. Louis man this morning in connection with at least eight of the 122 recent threats against Jewish Community Centers across the country. The suspect, 31-year-old Juan Thompson, reportedly made the bomb threats in the name of his ex-girlfriend in an effort to harass her after their relationship ended last summer. Soon after the break-up, Thompson began an extensive harassment campaign, attempting to link her to criminal activity. Last month, he emailed and called in threats to numerous Jewish Community Centers, including a bomb threat to New York’s Anti-Defamation League, telling them his former girlfriend was behind the threats. Thompson will appear in federal court in Missouri this afternoon on charges of cyberstalking. Federal officials have been investigating threats to nearly 100 Jewish Community Center facilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.