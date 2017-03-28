Jerusalem vs. Babylon

My grandfather believed God inspired the Hebrew Bible. My father did also, until he majored in anthropology at Harvard just before World War II and came away writing in his senior thesis that the Hebrew Bible was the product of a small, insignificant tribe living on the fringes of Babylonian civilization and sharing ancient Middle East ethics. He thought Biblical history worth knowing because it was the history of his particular tribe, but over time his faith in God apparently diminished.

Too bad he could not read Jeremiah Unterman’s Justice for All: How the Jewish Bible Revolutionized Ethics (University of Nebraska, 2017). Unterman undermines the belief that the Old Testament relies on older testaments. Using not only Biblical evidence but Sumerian, Egyptian, Babylonian, Hittite, Ugaritic, and Assyrian sources, he spotlights the Bible’s ethical advances, including making morality more important than ritual and providing for widows, orphans, strangers, and the poor.

Christopher Wright’s Hearing the Message of Daniel: Sustaining Faith in Today’s World (Zondervan, 2017) provides a deeper sense of the distinction between Jerusalem and Babylon. The latter was like a beast of prey, but Daniel and his three friends nevertheless did not choose “pious separatism.” Instead, they were diligent during their “downright offensive and idolatrous” Babylonian education. They said yes to hard jobs but no to majority religious pressures.

Wright opposes separatism and says we “need to understand the culture we live in without sharing its belief system.” He praises these verses from Chapter 8—“I, Daniel, was worn out. I lay exhausted for several days. Then I got up and went about the king’s business”—and remarks, “back to the office the next day [to take care of] all the government responsibilities. The ordinariness of this response is astonishing.”