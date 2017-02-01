Israeli man arrested for Jewish center bomb threats

Israeli police have arrested a 19-year-old Jewish man suspected of orchestrating the series of bomb threats against U.S. Jewish Community Centers that started earlier this year. Investigators say they’re not sure why he did it. The man, who has not been named, lives in the south of Israel and used advanced technology to mask the origin of the calls and emails to U.S. groups. Investigators also suspect him of making threats to groups in New Zealand and Australia. The calls started in early January, and civil rights groups pointed to them as evidence of rising anti-Semitism following President Donald Trump’s election. At least some of the calls were made by a Missouri man trying to frame an ex-girlfriend, but police always believed he was acting as a copy-cat. The FBI worked with police agencies in several different countries to track down the suspect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.