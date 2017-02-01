ISIS leader scarce as military retakes Mosul

It’s been months since Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made an official statement, and intelligence analysts suspect he is on the run, hiding out in the desert. The self-proclaimed caliph released his last speech in November after U.S.-backed Iraqi forces began battle in Mosul, the de facto capital of ISIS. As Iraqi troops have slowly taken control of the large city, al-Baghdadi has been silent, and the terror group’s activity on social media has fallen as much as 45 percent, Reuters reported. Military commanders say an Iraqi victory in Mosul is nearly assured, which would effectively bring an end to the caliphate’s rule in the country. ISIS still controls territory in Syria.