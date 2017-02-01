Immigration order faces more judicial roadblocks

A federal judge in Maryland this morning issued a second ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s revised immigration order. The first came Wednesday from a judge in Hawaii. The orders, set to take effect today, would temporarily suspend the U.S. refugee program and the issuance of new visas to travelers from six majority Muslim countries where terrorists operate. U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang said Trump’s revisions to his earlier immigration order, which was also blocked by the courts, did not resolve problems with it. “Despite these changes, the history of public statements continues to provide a convincing case that the purpose of the Second Executive Order remains the realization of the long-envisioned Muslim ban,” Chuang said. The White House has not officially responded to the ruling, but at a rally Wednesday evening in Nashville, Tenn., Trump called the Hawaii judge’s ruling “unprecedented judicial overreach,” adding, “We’re going to win. We’re going to keep our citizens safe. … The danger is clear. The law is clear. The need for my executive order is clear.”

