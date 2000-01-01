Human Race

Died

Doug Coe, a religious leader with influence in political circles, died on Feb. 21 at the age of 88. Coe led the Fellowship Foundation, a faith-based group that sponsors the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., and many state capitals. It was Coe who made the prayer breakfast an institution, with the presence of every sitting president since Dwight D. Eisenhower and guest speakers that included Mother Teresa and Irish rock singer Bono. Many in political life saw him as a mentor, someone who would provide spiritual guidance and keep their secrets. He had connections with leaders from across the world, and he even sponsored some private diplomacy, using his friendships to bring together quarrelling parties. Coe became part of the Fellowship after meeting founder Abraham Vereide and took over the running of the organization in 1969.