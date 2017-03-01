Highway crash claims 12 members of Texas church

Twelve members of a central Texas church died today when their small bus collided with a pickup truck. The group of 14 senior adults from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels were returning home from a three-day retreat when the accident happened about 75 miles west of San Antonio. Two church members and the driver of the truck survived. State troopers investigating the accident said it wasn’t immediately clear what happened on the two-lane highway just 9 miles from the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey. Church pastors said in a statement they were “ministering to family members to help them deal with this tragedy.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his wife, Cecilia, sent their condolences and asked all Texans to pray for the victims’ families.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.