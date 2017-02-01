Hawaii sues to stop travel ban

Hawaii filed suit against President Donald Trump’s revised immigration and travel order Wednesday, saying the rules could harm the state’s Muslim population, tourism, and foreign students. A federal judge set a hearing in the case for March 15, the day before the order is set to go into effect. The revised executive order temporarily halts new visas for travelers from six Muslim-majority countries where terrorists operate and closes the refugee program while the government reviews its vetting procedures. The White House changed the initial order after federal courts barred it from taking effect over concerns it was discriminatory. Hawaii’s complaint says it is suing to protect its residents, businesses, and schools, as well as its “sovereignty against illegal actions of President Donald J. Trump and the federal government.”

