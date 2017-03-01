Government confronts realities of border wall

In a meeting with the Public Lands Council this week, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said geographic and physical challenges would make it difficult to build the “big, beautiful wall” that President Donald Trump promised on the U.S.-Mexico border. The border includes national park lands and the Rio Grande River. Zinke told the council, a group that represents western ranchers, that the United States would not cede the Rio Grande to Mexico by putting a wall on the U.S. side, nor would the wall be built “in the middle of the river.” Zinke said the government might use electronic monitors in some areas. Meanwhile, the federal government has extended its deadline for companies to bid on the first contracts for building the wall. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the six extra days would allow companies time to consider answers to dozens of questions submitted ahead of Wednesday’s initial deadline.