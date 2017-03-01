GOP: Obamacare replacement fight not over yet

Lawmakers took to the Sunday talk show circuit to recommit to healthcare reform, despite last week’s failure and President Donald Trump’s vow to move on to other things. House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said conservative Republicans still want to repeal and replace Obamacare and stressed the president would be instrumental in getting a deal done. Despite Trump’s claims that he would let Obamacare implode on its own, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said the president was willing to “give these guys another chance” to come up with a workable replacement. Trump tried last week to convince conservative Republicans to support his Obamacare replacement plan, but most said it didn’t go far enough to dismantle President Barack Obama’s signature legislation. Several conservative groups also opposed the Trump bill, and on Sunday the president called out the House Freedom Caucus, the Club for Growth, and Heritage Action for America for “saving” Planned Parenthood and Obamacare. The abortion giant would have lost its federal funding under Trump’s Obamacare replacement plan.