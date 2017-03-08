Globe Trot: U.S. Marines on the ground in Syria

SYRIA: U.S. Marines are on the ground in Syria, with the Trump administration “still reviewing” U.S.-Syria policy.

SOUTH KOREA formally removed from office President Park Geun-hye after a lengthy corruption investigation and impeachment.

IRAQ: In Mosul, Iraqi troops discovered beneath the rubble left by ISIS the 2,600-year-old palace of King Sennacherib—but worry the terror group’s tunneling and destruction could cause further collapse.

TURKEY: Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser forced to resign last month over unreported contacts with Russian officials, also was meeting with top officials from Turkey. According to filings with the Justice Department, Flynn appears to have been doing the bidding of the Erdogan government—lobbying Congress to investigate Fetullah Gulen, the cleric Erdogan accuses of planning last year’s coup.

UNITED KINGDOM: The BBC made kinda a big deal about MP Carol Monaghan’s ashes on Ash Wednesday (plus here).

GRAINS: Ever think of quinoa as evidence of needed globalization?

