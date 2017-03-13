Globe Trot: Switching sides in Syria?

SYRIA: Manbij is the place to watch as U.S. forces continue to hold a fragile position between Turkish and Kurdish forces, amid ongoing questions about whether the United States is switching sides to support Russian-backed Syrian forces in the fight against Islamic State. This strategy looks similar to what the United States is doing to assist the Iraqi army in Mosul, but the scene is completely different, given U.S. opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In other words, if we were going to side with Syria in the end, we could’ve done it four years ago and perhaps saved about half a million Syrian lives and a worldwide refugee crisis.

Twin blasts in a familiar section of the Old City in central Damascus have left an estimated 76 people dead. Two rebel groups affiliated with al-Qaeda claimed responsibility. The blasts targeted Shiites, including Iraqis.

KENYA: Church leaders are heading up a mediation team to end a three-month doctors’ strike. Photos here of some of the hardships brought on by the strike, where American doctors are stepping into the breach.

MEXICO: Umm, the State Department didn’t know Mexico’s foreign secretary was in Washington last week. He only met with White House officials.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson dines with President Trump tonight, ahead of travels this week to Japan, South Korea, and China.

POLAND is seeking extradition of a Minnesota man believed to have been commander of a Nazi SS-led unit that burned villages and killed civilians in World War II.

