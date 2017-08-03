Globe Trot: Europe’s far right is far from a fad

NETHERLANDS: Far-right politician Geert Wilders is running neck-and-neck with the ruling, center right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, ahead of March 15 parliamentary elections. Unlike the Trump phenomenon, Wilders is more than a populist and has been around a long time voicing concerns about European leaders’ embrace of Islam and soft-pedaling jihadist terrorism.

ARABIAN PENINSULA: The abuse of nannies in the Arab world, usually women from poor Asian countries and often Christians working in Muslim homes, is a human rights issue you probably won’t hear Western human rights groups or feminist organizations taking on.

EGYPT: Cairo’s leading evangelical church is helping residents of Sinai forced to leave their homes after being targeted by Islamic State.

SYRIA: U.S. forces this week appear to be playing a new role, moving into the area around heavily contested Manbij in an effort to quell fighting between Turkish and Kurdish units. This puts U.S. ground troops in a particularly fraught area of the already-fraught Syrian conflict, and potentially suggests America is quietly moving to side with the Syrian government and Russia in its war on rebel and terrorist groups.

WIKILEAKS dumped yesterday the largest trove of documents ever leaked with details on how the CIA uses hacking devices in espionage.