Former Penn State officials plead guilty in Sandusky scandal

Two former Penn State administrators pleaded guilty this morning to misdemeanor child endangerment stemming from the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal. Ex-Athletic Director Tim Curley and former university Vice President Gary Schultz originally faced felony charges. Under the plea deal, both could serve up to five years in prison. Curley and Schultz, along with former Penn State President Graham Spanier, handled a 2001 complaint by a graduate student who claimed to have seen Sandusky abusing a boy in a locker room shower. They did not report the accusation to the police or the state’s child welfare agency. Sandusky, a former defensive football coach, was convicted in 2012 of 45 counts of sexual abuse of 10 boys. He was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison. Spanier will go to trial for his role in the case later this month. Fallout from the Sandusky scandal also swept up legendary football coach Joe Paterno, who was fired shortly after his former assistant’s arrest. Paterno died of cancer two months later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.