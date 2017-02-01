Formal Brexit process begins next week

After months of hand wringing and dire projections, Britain will finally begin the formal Brexit process next week. Prime Minister Theresa May announced today she will send a letter to the European Union on March 29, triggering the two-year process to extricate the United Kingdom from the continental bloc of nations. May has said she hopes negotiations on the process and the terms of future trade deals will begin as quickly as possible. Britons voted in 2015 to leave the EU amid frustrations over governance, transparency, and economic control. The surprise decision continues to divide the country, with EU supporters claiming the move will cause catastrophic damage to Britain’s economy. May is traveling the country this week to reiterate her goals for the process and her understanding of voters’ demand for change: “Part of that is building a strong economy and ensuring that the benefits of economic growth and prosperity are felt across every part of the U.K.”