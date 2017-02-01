Feds connect Yahoo hack to Russian intelligence

The Justice Department charged two Russian intelligence agents and two hackers in a massive data breach at Yahoo that affected at least a half billion user accounts. The case is the first to directly implicate the Russian government in cybercrime against the United States. Cybercriminals gave Russian officials access to specific accounts they were targeting; and in return, Russian officials helped the criminals to evade authorities and let them keep stolen information they could sell. One of the defendants, Karim Baratov, has been arrested in Canada, but the other three might never set foot inside an American courtroom since the United States has no extradition treaty with Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.