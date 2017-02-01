Families remember the loss of MH370 three years later

In a private ceremony today in Brisbane, Australia, officials and family members gathered to mark the three-year anniversary of the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The Australian, Malaysian, and Chinese governments suspended their deep sea search in January for the wreckage of the plane, which disappeared from radar March 8, 2014, over the Indian Ocean en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. A memorial to the lost passengers and crew will be erected in the west coast city of Perth, which had been a base for Indian Ocean air and sea search crews, said Darren Chester, Australian minister for infrastructure and support. In Beijing today, some relatives of the passengers gathered outside the Foreign Ministry holding signs that read, “Don't give up,” calling for reopening the search.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.