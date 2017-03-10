Dollars and sense

The Great Brain
John D. Fitzgerald
Tom and his “great brain” contrive numerous moneymaking schemes, often involving swindling or cutting deals with other boys, especially his gullible little brother “J.D.,” who narrates the story. Each chapter follows the boys into some venture, with Tom often saving the day and making a small profit, causing his father to wonder if he has “a cash register for a heart.” Set in the late 19th century, this is the first in a humorous eight-book series. It emphasizes helping others over profitable gain. Fitzgerald bases his stories loosely on his own upbringing as a Catholic in a small, predominantly Mormon, Utah town.