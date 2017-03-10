Dollars and sense

Some young adult readers are ready for more meaty economic lessons. Robert P. Murphy’s Lessons for the Young Economist (Mises Institute, 2010) provides a comprehensive introduction to free markets and Austrian economics as it describes “how people make exchanges.”

This textbook lacks visual appeal but compensates through engaging writing and readability. It breaks down “macro” topics like socialism, inflation, and the stock market into individual choices and preferences. Parents may object to Murphy’s chapter criticizing drug regulations.