Dispassionate drama

Things may change going forward, perhaps through flashbacks or a misunderstanding, but by having Beatrice appear to die at the outset, Amazon robs Peter’s story of its heart. And with it prudishly excises all traces of marital desire.
That’s not to say there’s no love shown between the couple, but it’s the kind of passionless, stock religiosity audiences have seen a million times, like Beatrice promising in long-suffering, portentous tones that God has plans for Peter and he must go on without her. Or instead of a funny, flirtatious man who writes, “My dear, sexy, wonderful wife, I know you are with me in spirit, but I’m feeling sad that your body is so far away,” we get him pensively staring out the window as light-faded images of a beatific Beatrice twirl in the dusk of his memories. Forgive me, but yawn.
These lost moments could have given Amazon the chance to do what the best scripts do—create delightful, yet authentic twists to characters we think we already know. To make the Christian missionary couple real—real in that, yes, they too, they especially, long for each other … and not just so they can pray together.
This may be the first time I’ve ever suggested it to a mainstream studio (and of course I intend it solely for Peter and Beatrice and in the most appropriate, nonlewd manner possible), but Amazon, if you go forward with Oasis, please, bring the sexy back.