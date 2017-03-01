Democrats delay Gorsuch committee vote

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have delayed for one week a vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, a widely expected procedural move that should not interfere with Republican plans to hold a final vote before Easter. Under committee rules, any member can request a hold on a nominee the first time a scheduled vote appears on the agenda. With the delay, the committee will vote on Gorsuch on April 3, and the full Senate will weigh in before its recess begins April 8. Democrats plan to filibuster the vote, but Republicans will change Senate rules to allow a simple majority for nomination approval, rather than the 60 votes normally required to break a filibuster. Gorsuch supporters are holding out hope the so-called “nuclear option” might not be necessary if Democrats facing reelection in states President Donald Trump won in November break ranks with their party and vote to support the nominee.