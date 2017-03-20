David Rockefeller, last influential member of storied clan, dies

Billionaire David Rockefeller, the youngest grandson of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, died Monday. He was 101. Perhaps best known for his role in promoting Chase Manhattan bank’s international presence, Rockefeller also was a philanthropist and avid art collector. After joining Chase (then Chase National Bank) in 1946, he quickly rose through the ranks, becoming bank president in 1961. In that role, he traveled around the globe, using his personal connections and a diplomatic bearing to promote the bank’s operations in foreign countries. Chase was the first U.S. bank to open for business in Egypt, the Soviet Union, and China. In the 1970s, Rockefeller helped pry New York City out of financial crisis. He also encouraged the construction of the World Trade Center. He was the last of the Rockefeller family to wield such influence around the world. At his death, his private art collection comprised 15,000 pieces, and his personal Rolodex of 150,000 names required its own room. He and his late wife Margaret had six children.