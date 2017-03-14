Crafting a future

The quiet residential streets of East Amman enfold a buzz of activity. Past a bustling produce market, the street descends a hilly block where Evangelical Nazarene Marka Church sits unobtrusively behind high walls. In one set of buildings, the church’s Good Shepherd School is in session by 8 a.m. Across the way a men’s group is meeting in the sanctuary. From a workshop next door, the sound of hammers and chisels rings out. At a courtyard table nearby a young man is selling hot Turkish coffee and snacks to warm the workers on a chilly and damp late winter morning.

Marka’s buzz is the outgrowth of an influx of Iraqi and Syrian refugees. With the rise of ISIS and the ongoing civil war in Syria, the Middle East is shouldering the burden of a global refugee crisis. Turkey shelters the greatest number (2.8 million), while tiny Lebanon and Jordan are bearing perhaps one of the largest burdens—sheltering 173 and 89 refugees per 1,000 people, respectively. Jordan is home to an officially registered 692,000 refugees, but local authorities estimate the number is higher, closer to 1.1 million. The world’s largest refugee camp, Zaatari, stretches for miles across the desert near Mafraq north of Amman and currently houses approximately 80,000 people.

At nearly 10 percent of the tiny Arab nation’s population, Jordan’s infusion of outsiders would be akin to adding 30 million people to the population of the United States. President Donald Trump’s new executive order on refugees and immigration, which takes effect in March, caps refugee admissions to the United States this year at 50,000.

Many refugees to Jordan made their escape at least two years ago by land or air, and most I spoke to have received legal asylum or are registered to do so. Today—with rising threats from terror cells inside Jordan—much of the border, particularly with Syria, is closed and heavily militarized. Perhaps the strongest U.S. ally in the Arab world next to Saudi Arabia, Jordan is a key participant in the U.S.-led coalition fighting a mostly air war against ISIS, or Islamic State, just next door.

The issue of sheltering in place, or creating safe zones in the Middle East to protect vulnerable war and terror victims, is not a question here. It is—in part—what’s already happening. Jordan in some cases has allowed refugees to seek employment (though most I spoke to told me there are no jobs actually available to them), and officials have sought to open schools in refugee camps and elsewhere. But much care for refugees is happening through church-based and other private works, all carried out through private donations. What’s unique at Marka: The refugees aren’t idling and waiting for handouts; they are launching their own church-based enterprises.

Eighteen months ago Iraqis attending the church started the Marka Church N Project, a local craft-making venture. The refugees first found a way to make money from all their losses: They used tiles from their now-destroyed villages in Iraq to construct small mosaic plaques in the shape of the Arabic letter nun, or ن, which ISIS spray-painted on homes and businesses to designate those belonging to Christians (“Nasara” or Nazarenes in Arabic). The plaques quickly became the project’s trademark.

Each morning about a dozen men fill a workshop at Marka, cutting tiles and carefully forming mosaics of all types. From the tile work, the project expanded. Bookmarks, jewelry, beadwork, pillow coverings, and soaps are now part of the product lineup. Upstairs several sewing rooms are filled with Iraqi and Syrian women (Christians and Muslims) all bent over needlework or sewing machines.