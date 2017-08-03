Conservatives pledge GOP showdown over Obamacare fix

WASHINGTON—Conservative lawmakers, unhappy with Republican party leaders’ proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, plan to reintroduce a 2015 repeal package, hoping to spur a robust negotiation process.

“What we have now is an opening bid,” said Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. “Do we need to lower the bar in what we believe as conservatives simply because a Republican is now in the White House?”

Sanford and some of the other more conservative members of Congress rallied Tuesday to declare the healthcare reform package introduced by Republican leaders—known as the American Health Care Act (AHCA)—missed the mark. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a founding member of the roughly 40-strong House Freedom Caucus, will reintroduce the 2015 repeal bill President Barack Obama vetoed after it earned nearly every Republican House and Senate vote. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., plans to do the same in the upper chamber.

At a joint press conference with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and House Freedom Caucus members, Paul said repealing the Affordable Care Act unites Republicans but the way to replace it clearly has divided the conference. With that as the framework, Paul said the party needs to return to a full repeal of Obama’s healthcare reforms—something Republicans already voted for.

Paul claimed the Freedom Caucus and a handful of conservative members in the Senate have “enormous power” since withholding their support will force changes to the plan endorsed by party leaders.

“If they don’t have 218 votes, there will be a negotiation and conservatives will have a seat at the table,” Paul said.

A growing list of conservative lawmakers and activist groups began speaking out Tuesday against the AHCA. Organizations such as Freedom Works, Heritage Action, Club for Growth, and Foundation for Government Accountability called the AHCA unacceptable.

Opponents don’t like the legislation’s provision for keeping the Medicaid expansion in place until the beginning of 2020. They also oppose its refundable tax credits based on age. Jordan said Tuesday the bill is basically “Obamacare in another form” and not the conservative solution Republicans promised.

After calling the AHAC “wonderful,” President Donald Trump deployed Vice President Mike Pence to Capitol Hill to huddle with Senate Republicans and sent Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to the White House press briefing to answer reporters’ questions. Later on, Pence met privately with House Freedom Caucus members to listen to their concerns but made it clear the AHCA remains “plan A.”

Paul called Pence’s meeting a good sign. Even though Pence told lawmakers a vote against the AHCA is a vote for Obamacare, the White House would not reach out to skeptical conservatives if the plan wasn’t up for negotiation, Paul said.

At a Tuesday evening press conference, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., dismissed the idea Republicans aren’t on the same page and made a bold guarantee: When the legislation comes to the House floor it will have 218 votes.

Ryan reiterated that claim again Wednesday morning, saying the AHCA will pass “because we will keep our promises.” Any conservative opposition to the bill stems from the conference going through “growing pains” as it transitions from the opposition party to the one in power, Ryan said.

On Wednesday morning, the House Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce committees began the AHCA’s marathon markup. Democrats expect to introduce hundreds of amendments. Ryan wants lawmakers to finish the markup as soon as possible so the chamber can vote on the bill and send it to the Senate.

But House Freedom Caucus members are hoping the process will not go as quickly as Ryan projects.

Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., told reporters Tuesday night the AHCA needs major reforms to earn his vote. He hopes GOP leaders take conservative concerns seriously.

“This one counts,” Brat said with a laugh. “We’re on the hook this time.”