Civilian deaths increasing in Mosul

U.S. military officials acknowledged today the challenge of protecting civilians in the campaign to retake western Mosul from Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq. To help Iraqi troops fighting ISIS, the United States carried out multiple airstrikes, one of which is suspected of killing more than 100 civilians on March 17. Gen. Mark A. Milley, the U.S. Army chief of staff, said Monday the United States might be responsible for the deaths but so might a bombing by ISIS. The terror group is using human shields and massive explosions that increase civilian casualties to ward off the advance of coalition troops. The United Nations and Amnesty International have called on Iraq and the United States to try to minimize civilian deaths in the battle for Mosul.

