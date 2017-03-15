By the numbers

Books of the Year—sort of
As we transition to more timely reporting, here are 12 pages on top books published from April through December, 2016
American pro-family groups have worked closely with Russia for years, but some say recent actions by Putin’s government are cause for keeping a distance
An unexpected turn of events in the life of Hank the Cowdog author John R. Erickson
Homelessness is on the rise in San Diego as a ministry that helps the homeless struggles to keep its property from developers
Dispatches News
The amount President Donald Trump paid in federal taxes in 2005, according to a leaked Trump tax return. The IRS document said he had about $153 million in income that year.
The number of children in India affected by Compassion International’s planned withdrawal from the country. The Christian charity was forced to leave after the Indian government froze its bank accounts amid a crackdown on NGOs.
The amount Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged for international abortion, sex education, and contraceptives. U.S. President Donald Trump has cut all federal foreign funding for groups that perform abortions.
The number of jobs added to the U.S. economy in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The length, in feet, of electric cable installed in the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.
The number of Americans who claimed Irish ancestry in 2015, according to U.S. Census data.