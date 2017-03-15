By the numbers

$38 million

The amount President Donald Trump paid in federal taxes in 2005, according to a leaked Trump tax return. The IRS document said he had about $153 million in income that year.

147,706

The number of children in India affected by Compassion International’s planned withdrawal from the country. The Christian charity was forced to leave after the Indian government froze its bank accounts amid a crackdown on NGOs.

$650 million

The amount Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged for international abortion, sex education, and contraceptives. U.S. President Donald Trump has cut all federal foreign funding for groups that perform abortions.

235,000

The number of jobs added to the U.S. economy in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

10 million

The length, in feet, of electric cable installed in the USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy’s newest aircraft carrier.

32.7 million

The number of Americans who claimed Irish ancestry in 2015, according to U.S. Census data.