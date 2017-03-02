BY THE NUMBERS

$870 million

The revenue of ISIS in 2016, as estimated by King’s College London’s International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence. The amount was half the Islamic State’s 2014 revenue of $1.9 billion.

15%

The reduction in the number of community banks since 2010, when the Dodd-Frank banking reform bill was passed.

30 pounds

The amount of edible gold dust, among other delicacies, on hand to quash the appetites of the Academy Awards’ 1,500 celebrity guests on Feb. 26.

140%

The stock increase for CoreCivic, one of the nation’s largest private prison operators, since Donald Trump won election on Nov. 8. The Trump administration has canceled an Obama-era phaseout of private prisons.

$12.58 trillion

U.S. household debt in the fourth quarter of last year—just short of the record level reached during the 2008 financial crisis.