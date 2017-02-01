Ax attack injures five in Germany

A man was arrested after injuring five people with an ax today at the main train station in Duesseldorf, Germany, police said. Police spokeswoman Anja Kynast said the man arrested was also injured. She was unable to say how serious any of the injuries were. Officers are searching the station and its surroundings for other suspects, but that they do not have concrete information about further attackers at this stage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.