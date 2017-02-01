Attack kills 42 migrants off Yemeni coast

A helicopter attacked a boat of Somali refugees off the coast of Yemen on Thursday night, killing at least 42 people. The boat, carrying migrants reportedly hoping to flee to Sudan from the crisis in Yemen, was hit about 30 miles off the coast. Despite war and a near-famine, more than 200,000 African migrants have fled to Yemen in the past two years, aiming to make it across the border to Saudi Arabia. Yemeni Shiite rebels blamed the attack on the Saudi-led air coalition, which has been fighting the rebels along the nearby coast for the past two years. The coalition has not commented. One survivor said the Somali refugees, including women and children, held up flashlights to show the helicopter the boat was filled with migrants. The helicopter then stopped firing, but only after more than 40 Somalis had been killed and another 25 wounded. About 80 survivors were taken to a nearby detention center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.