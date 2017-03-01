Atlanta interstate bridge collapses in fire

Traffic is heavy in Atlanta today after a massive fire toppled a bridge on Interstate 85 on Thursday afternoon. Despite towering flames and smoke, no one was injured in the rush hour collapse. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency while workers mobilized to help with traffic disruption. Officials with the Georgia State Patrol said they do not yet know what caused the fire to break out under the bridge, but terrorism is not suspected. No cars were on the bridge when it collapsed, and firefighters noticing chunks of falling concrete were able to get out of the way. The bridge is a major artery for traffic headed north and south through Atlanta. Georgia officials say there is no way to know when the highway, which carries 250,000 cars a day, will be safely opened to traffic in either direction. “This is about as serious a transportation crisis as we can imagine,” Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said.

