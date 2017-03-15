Arpeggio virtuoso

Voice of Asia
Colon cancer claimed the English bassist and vocalist John Wetton in January.
From 1972 (when he joined the art-rock band King Crimson) to 1981 (by which time he’d been a member of Roxy Music, Uriah Heep, U.K., and Wishbone Ash) he appeared destined for permanent journeyman status.
Then, in 1981, he joined Carl Palmer (of Emerson, Lake & Palmer) and Steve Howe and Geoff Downes (of Yes) in the progressive-rock supergroup Asia. Curbing their artier tendencies, the band scored an out-of-the-gates smash when its debut album topped the charts in 1982, powered by the genre-blurring irresistibility of its lead single, “Heat of the Moment.” It became Wetton’s signature vocal performance.
Tempestuous times ensued. In the wake of the commercial underperformance of Asia’s second album (and possibly his struggles with alcohol), Wetton was replaced by ELP’s Greg Lake. Then Wetton was back. Then he was gone again. He wouldn’t return to stay until 2006.
In the meantime, he recorded under his own name. In 2015, he loaded 32 of his strongest solo cuts onto the two-disc The Studio Recordings Anthology Vol. 1. Many of the songs would’ve complemented any of the seven Asia studio albums on which he played and sang.
Three weeks after his death, Frontiers Music released Asia’s umpteenth live album, Symfonia: Live In Bulgaria 2013. “In my opinion,” Wetton said, “the band … never sounded better.”
If anyone’s opinion on the topic mattered, it was his. —A.O.