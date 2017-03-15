An ally at arm’s length?

THE SNOWY JANUARY DAY in Moscow began with breakfast at Pizza Hut and ended late at night with vodka toasts. It was 1995, and conservative Lutheran Allan Carlson, then leading the Rockford Institute in Illinois, had flown to Russia at the invitation of two Russian academics who had read his work on the family. They saw the potential for collaboration between church leaders, academics, and government officials on marriage and pro-life issues. Smog was in the air, and about 8 inches of snow covered the ground. Carlson was frustrated that he had forgotten his scarf back in Illinois.

Strange that a relationship should begin between American social conservatives and Russians so soon after the Cold War—when feelings remained frosty and travel to Russia was somewhat unusual.

On that January day, Carlson met with academics at Moscow State University over caviar sandwiches. Then his hosts drove him to the apartment of Ivan Shevchenko, a painter, Orthodox mystic, and advocate of the “natural family.” Carlson wrote in his diary from the trip that Shevchenko reminded him of “a young Solzhenitsyn,” living in a small apartment filled with his family of seven, paintings, and icons.

That night the two agreed to start an international conference of pro-life and pro-family groups—what would become the World Congress of Families (WCF), an umbrella organization for large international meetings of social conservatives. They toasted their collaboration with vodka.

This trip began years of collaboration between American pro-family groups and their emerging counterparts in Russia. Sometimes the collaboration has been civic, Russians and Americans exchanging ideas, information, and resources. Sometimes the collaboration has been political, supporting legislation in Russia or working on joint resolutions at the United Nations.

But in recent years some American organizations have distanced themselves. In light of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s human rights abuses and provocations in Ukraine, skeptical social conservatives worry that working closely with Russians on life and family issues may give the appearance of too cozy a relationship. Others are walking a line: They cooperate with Russia on mutual goals while acknowledging disagreement over certain matters of human rights. The issue is especially sticky at a time when the U.S. Trump administration is under political scrutiny over its supposedly warm relationship with Moscow.

“[The Russians] are often supporting the good cause … at a diplomatic level,” said Grégor Puppinck, a French lawyer who heads the Strasbourg-based European Center for Law and Justice, a conservative human rights group that has worked with the Russians at the UN in Geneva. “Now my question is … what do they do internally?”