ACLU recruits and trains anti-Trump protesters

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has launched a campaign of resistance to the policies of President Donald Trump, starting with a nationwide training for protesters this past Saturday. The event at a sports arena on the University of Miami campus was livestreamed to all 50 states and reached an estimated 200,000 people. Speakers talked about protesters’ legal rights and encouraged demonstrations in support of the First Amendment, abortion, civil rights, same-sex marriage, and transgender policies. “We’ll do the work in the courts. You do the work in the streets,” ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero said to attendees. The organization has created a website to help coordinate protests around the nation. It also is encouraging local officials to pass municipal laws that contradict Trump’s policies on topics like immigration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.