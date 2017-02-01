Uh-oh land: Best picture flub will haunt Oscars

A momentous mix-up at the end of the Academy Awards overshadowed the political barbs and unexpected wins that might have otherwise made morning headlines. Best picture presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty somehow ended up with an incorrect envelope and announced La La Land as the winner. Producers scrambled to alert those onstage of the mistake, and La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz interrupted his acceptance speech to hand over his trophy to the director of Moonlight, the actual winner. Prior to that, host Jimmy Kimmel emceed the evening with plenty of comedic jabs at President Donald Trump and the state of American politics, but the Oscars avoided the caustic, angry tone that marked last month’s Golden Globe awards. This year also saw a much more diverse crop of winners, proving the Academy’s attempts to overcome last year’s #OscarsSoWhite controversy are starting to work.

