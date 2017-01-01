Trump to revise immigration orders

The Trump administration said today it would revise the immigration executive order that federal courts blocked last week. The order temporarily barred visa holders from seven Muslim majority countries and refugees from entering the United States while the government strengthened its vetting procedures to keep potential terrorists out of the country. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a restraining order against the travel ban, saying the states that sued—Washington and Minnesota—had legitimate concerns the ban was discriminatory. Trump initially tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT,” when the 9th Circuit ruled, but in filings today, the administration stated it planned to adapt the order to the court’s guidance rather than appeal the judgment. “In so doing, the president will clear the way for immediately protecting the country rather than pursuing further, potentially time-consuming litigation,” the administration said in the filing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.