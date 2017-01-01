Trump’s labor secretary pick bows out

Andrew Puzder is withdrawing as nominee for secretary of labor. The fast food executive was scheduled for a confirmation hearing Thursday, but some Republicans raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn’t authorized to work in the United States. Puzder said in a statement he was “honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America’s workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity,” adding, “while I won’t be serving in the administration, I fully support the president and his highly qualified team.” Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.

