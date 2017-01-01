Trump nominates law school dean for labor secretary

President Donald Trump has picked law school dean R. Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee. The announcement, made in a White House news conference, comes a day after fast-food magnate Andrew Puzder withdrew his name from consideration. Acosta is dean of the Florida International University law school and served as assistant attorney general for civil rights under President George W. Bush. He also worked as a federal prosecutor in Florida and sat on the National Labor Relations Board. If confirmed, Acosta would be the first Hispanic member of Trump’s Cabinet. Earlier today, the Senate confirmed Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., as the new head of the White House budget office. And in a procedural vote, senators indicated they intend to clear Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency in a formal vote tomorrow. The Senate still has 11 of Trump’s 24 Cabinet picks to consider, including top spots at key departments such as Interior, Housing and Urban Development, and Energy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.