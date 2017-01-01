Trump names replacement national security adviser

President Donald Trump has chosen Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser. Trump announced the pick today at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, saying McMaster is “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience.” McMaster will replace retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned from the post last week. Flynn had unauthorized conversations about sanctions with the Russian ambassador before Trump took office. Trump said retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, would now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.

